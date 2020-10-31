Must-Win Game For SRH & Warner’s Team Restrict RCB to 120/7

A must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team bowled and fielded like a win was the only result on the agenda.

David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB at Sharjah and the bowlers have managed to restrict the team to 120/7.

Sandeep Singh and Jason Holder picked up two wickets each as Josh Philippe was the top-scorer for RCB with 32 runs.