Bubble Life is Very Challenging: SRH Captain David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner is one of the players who traded one bio-bubble for another when he came to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner as part of the Australian team that toured England for three ODIs and three T20Is between 4 and 16 September.

"Bubble life is very challenging," Warner said at his pre-IPL press conference. "It is the hardest thing not to have family with us due to restrictions. But these are unprecedented times due to COVID-19. The BCCI and the organisers have done a fantastic job by putting this up.”