Shreyas Iyer Shares an Insight Into Delhi’s Success Formula

DC ended their innings on 184/8 and then managed to dismiss RR for just 138 runs in 19.4 overs. All six players who bowled for the team on the day got at least one wicket.

"I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers. They switch in really fast, know their plans and the way they execute it in pressure situations is commendable, even the way the support staff is managing the team meetings," he said.

Shreyas also shared an insight into how the Delhi Capitals team worked together towards the target, right from the time they started their pre-season camp.

"I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked on our combinations. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses, everyone is good in taking responsibility. If one player goes down someone will pick him up. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can't take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well."