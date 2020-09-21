‘Short Run Was the Difference’: Sehwag, Zinta Slam Umpiring Call

With Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab both having scored 157/8 in their respective 20 overs, the Indian Premier League match on Sunday, 20 September, went into the first Super Over of the season.

Delhi's Kagiso Rabada then scalped two wickets and conceded just a couple of runs as Delhi easily hunted down the three-run target to start their campaign with a thrilling victory.

However, it wasn’t the thrilling Super Over that people were talking about after the game, but a certain decision taken by the umpire during KXIP’s innings.

During the 19th over of KXIP's innings when Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan were batting, the square leg umpire Nitin Menon adjudged that a second run taken by England's Jordan was not complete. However, replays showed Jordan's bat had crossed the line.



Former KXIP team director Virender Sehwag slammed the umpiring saying that that one decision “was the difference” in the game.