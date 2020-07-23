Shoaib Akhtar Blames BCCI for T20 WC Postponement to Fit in IPL

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the BCCI, alleging that the Indian cricket board played a role in the ICC postponing the T20 World Cup later this year to make room for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Akhtar also felt that the Asia Cup could have taken place.

"Asia Cup could have definitely happened, it would have been a great chance for India and Pakistan to play against each other. There are many reasons behind this. I don't want to get into that," Akhtar said while speaking to Geo Cricket on YouTube.