After Slow Start, Delhi’s ‘Gabbar’ Roars With Record IPL Centuries

Shikhar Dhawan etched his name in IPL’s history books by becoming the first player to score back-to-back centuries in the history of the tournament.

Dhawan in fact had never scored a T20 century in his career, before he made the 101* vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last Saturday. The opener followed that up with an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls during Delhi Capitals' match against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium, which his team lost by five wickets on Tuesday.

Dhawan took just 57 balls to score his century during which hit 12 fours and three sixes and accounted for more than half of what his team scored, with DC ending their innings on 164/5 off 20 overs batting first. Although he ended up on the losing side, no one can take anything away his magnificent effort.