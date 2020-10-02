Warne Calls for Longer Boundaries, Has 3 Changes to Improve T20s

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne believes that having longer boundaries and allowing bowlers to bowl a maximum of five overs, instead of the allotted four overs at present, can help to improve the T20 format of the game.

Warne has also suggested that a pitch for a T20 game should be similar to that of a fourth day of a Test match in order to help the bowlers.

"I would improve T20 cricket by 1. boundaries as big as poss at each venue & on small grounds keep grass on the outfield long, 2. bowlers a max of 5 overs not four, 3. pitch must = day 4 Test match pitch & not be a flat rd as we all want a contest between bat & ball not just 6's," Warne tweeted on Friday, 2 October.