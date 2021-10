Saw The Look in Dhoni's Eyes When He Was Going Out to Bat: CSK Coach Fleming

"There was a lot of chat. I think we probably spoke more in these 20 overs than we have for a long time. A lot of technical discussion, manoeuvring how to work out how it was going to unfold and who was going to make maximum impact. I'll tell you what, when the captain gets that look in his eyes and said 'I'll go', it's been well documented that he has done that, and today was one of those. So, I ain't holding him back and we saw the result of that," added Fleming.

Fleming also praised Robin Uthappa, who made 63 off 44 balls in the chase of 173.

"We are very proud of every performance that a player puts up to help win a game but this one was very special. He (Uthappa) has had a long time out and he has been training hard and the opportunity came up. When opportunities are given, we tend to stick with players a bit longer than the rest and he repaid that in bucket-loads. Right from the first ball his intent was good and without doubt, that partnership set the game up for us."