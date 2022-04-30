RR vs MI IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
RR vs MI IPL match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to play against Mumbai Indian (MI) in the forty-fourth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, 30 April 2022.
RR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while MI lost its last IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Match Venue: RR vs MI IPL match on Saturday will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of the MI vs RR IPL match.
RR vs MI IPL 2022 Match Time
Rajasthan vs Mumbai IPL match is slated to begin at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday.
How and where to watch live streaming of RR vs MI IPL match online?
Live stream of MI vs RR IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch MI vs RR IPL match live telecast on TV?
RR vs MI IPL match will be telecasted live on the following Star Sports Network TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks
Rajasthan Royals is currently at second spot on IPL points table 2022 with 12 points, whereas, Mumbai Indians is at last position with 0 points.
