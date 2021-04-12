RR Captain Sanju Samson Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl vs Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the IPL match on Monday.
New Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss against KL Rahul and elected to bowl first in both teams’ IPL season-opener in Mumbai.
KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings have three debutants with Shahrukh Khan and Aussies Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson playing their first match for the franchise.
Rajasthan Royals have two players making their debut with Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya and Manan Vohra all getting their first caps from the franchise before the toss.
Playing XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper, overseas), Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes (overseas), Sanju Samson (captain), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris (overseas), Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman (overseas).
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain & wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle (overseas), Nicholas Pooran (overseas), Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson (overseas), M Ashwin, Riley Meredith (overseas), Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
