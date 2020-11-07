RCB Need Solid Player After Kohli and AB at No 5: Sunil Gavaskar

The Indian captain’s inability to get a move on during the middle-overs didn't help RCB's cause as they were among the teams with the lowest run rates in the middle-overs.

"Looking at the high standards that he sets for himself, maybe he would say he didn't quite match that and that's one of the reasons why RCB weren't able to go through. Because when he scores those big runs along with AB de Villiers, they invariably have big scores," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports on Friday.

"If anything, their bowling has always been their weak point. Even now, in this particular team, they have got an Aaron Finch, who is a fine T20 player, young Devdutt Padikkal, who began well and then Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, then you have really got it made."

Gavaskar further added that that RCB need to back all-rounder Shivam Dube more for the finisher's role or find someone at No. 5 who can add firepower at the end.