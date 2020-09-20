IPL Day 3 Preview: Virat Kohli’s RCB Face David Warner’s Sunrisers

With skipper Warner and Jonny Bairstow, the SRH is considered to have one of the best opening pairs and if the duo gets going, the Hyderabad franchise will pose a big threat to their opponents.

Warner is also the leading run-scorer for SRH after accumulating 3,271 runs from 71 games, averaging 55.44. Bairstow, who joined SRH last year, also impressed everyone after gathering 445 runs from 10 games at a decent average of 55.62.

The pace attack will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who hasn't played any professional game since December 2019. The 30-year-old has 109 wickets from 86 games and is the leading wicket-taker for SRH. Bhuvneshwar, however, will need support from Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and Siddarth Kaul.

If SRH wants to replicate its 2016 show, a lot will depend on how their spinners perform on the low and slow tracks in the UAE.

The spin attack will be led by Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan and will be supported by his compatriot Mohammad Nabi, who had a decent outing in the just concluded Caribbean Premier League. Nabi picked 12 wickets from as many games with an economy rate of 5.10.

Other than these two, SRH also has left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks and the Jharkhand spinner is known to be very accurate with his line and length.

Warner's side also has spin-bowling all-rounders in Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, and Abhishek Sharma.