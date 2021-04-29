Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, MI Field First Against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai have left Ishan Kishan out and brought in Nathan Coulter-Nile for the game against the Royals.
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi. Sanju Samson said they would have preferred to bowl first as well.
Mumbai have left Ishan Kishan out and brought in Nathan Coulter-Nile for the game against the Royals. Samson added that RR are unchanged.
“We came out playing in different conditions, this looks better. You have to back your instinct and that's the message to the team. We've got one change, we've left Ishan Kishan out. Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.
“We would have liked to bowl first. We can see some grass, but I think it's good for batting and bowling. We need to bat better. We play every game in a different perspective. Captaincy is getting better and better, first game was tough. Really enjoying this role,” Samson said at the toss.
Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
