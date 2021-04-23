Rohit Sharma Scores 63 as Mumbai Indians Post 131/6 Against Punjab

Defending champions Mumbai Indians found the going tough in Chennai against the Punjab Kings and managed to post only 131/6 in their 20 overs. After a couple of early wickets it was captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav who led the recovery with a solid partnership.

For Punjab, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami picked two wickets each.

Earlier KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to field first.