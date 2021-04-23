Rohit Sharma Scores 63 as Mumbai Indians Post 131/6 Against Punjab
For Punjab, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami picked two wickets each.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians found the going tough in Chennai against the Punjab Kings and managed to post only 131/6 in their 20 overs. After a couple of early wickets it was captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav who led the recovery with a solid partnership.
Earlier KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to field first.
In difficult batting conditions, Quinton de Kock failed to hang in there and was the first of two early wickets Mumbai lost. The South African tried to go big against Deepak Hooda and was caught for 3 by Moises Henriques at mid-on.
In walked the normally explosive Ishan Kishan but he too could not find any momentum along with Rohit Sharma, who is known to be a slow starter. Under pressure and looking to cut free, Kishan edged one to KL Rahul off Ravi Bishnoi, who got his first look in this season. Mumbai at 26/2 after 7 overs, had Rohit batting with Suryakumar Yadav.
The duo too found it tough to get their timing going but kept the scoreboard moving, taking it to 56/2 after 11 overs before looking to accelerate.
Rohit and Suryakumar then cracked a six each of Hooda and Arshdeep in two 10-run overs before the captain chopped Bishnoi away through backward point to complete a well-deserved fifty in the 14th over.
The two stylish batters but on 79 runs together for the third wicket before Bishnoi came back into the attack to dismiss Suryakumar, whose attempted reserve sweep was caught at short third man by Chris Gayle for 33 in the 17th over.
With Kieron Pollard in tow, Rohit need to go through the gears and set up a strong finish for Mumbai. However, midway through the 18th over lost his wicket to India teammate Mohammed Shami.
Rohit scored 63 off 52 hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes before being caught at square leg.
Hardik and Pollard had their task cut out in the final couple of overs. Pollard started off the 19th with a monster six off Arshdeep before he dismissed Hardik for 1 – Hooda taking an easy catch at long off.
Shami finished things off with a 6-run over that also included the wicket of Krunal Pandya, restricting Mumbai to 131/6.
