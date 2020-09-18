‘Hard to Fill His Boots’: Rohit Sharma on Who Will Replace Malinga

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that the defending champions will miss veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on 19 September. Mumbai Indians had earlier said that Malinga wants to be with his family back home in Sri Lanka and thus won't play this year for the four-time champions.

"It's hard for anyone to fill his (Malinga) boots we all know that. What he has done for Mumbai Indians and for Sri Lanka is remarkable. He has been a match winner for Mumbai. I have said it many times, whenever we found ourselves in difficult circumstances, Malinga was the one to bail us out from there," said Rohit in a virtual press conference on Thursday, 17 September.