Rohit Injured, Pollard Leads v CSK as Imran Tahir Gets First Game

One big change for Mumbai Indians in the match against CSK with skipper Rohit Sharma sitting out due to an injury.

‘Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,’ said a statement released by Mumbai Indians right before the toss.

Kieron Pollard is leading the team in Rohit’s place and has won the toss and elected to bowl first at Sharjah. Saurabh Tiwary is playing in place of the skipper.

CSK have made 3 changes, says Dhoni with Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav out. Ruturaj Gaikwad, N Jagadeesan and Imran Tahir are in. Tahir is in fact making his season debut today.