Rohit Sharma Confirms Trent Boult Ready to Go in IPL Final vs DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Trent Boult is the highest wicket-taker in powerplays with 14 wickets and the majority of his success in those six-over spells has come against Delhi Capitals (DC), their opponents in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Of his six wickets in the three matches against DC this season, five have come in powerplays.

Interestingly, DC had traded him off to MI ahead of this season.

Boult had an injury concern during the Qualifier 1 as he did not complete his full quota after picking two wickets in the two overs he had bowled early. He did not bowl the remaining two overs in that game.