Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Asks RCB to Bat; Ishant Replaces Ashwin

Virat Kohli said they would have wanted to bowl first as well because of the dew factor.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
1 min read
Rishabh Pant ahead of the game against CSK.&nbsp;
i

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and opted to field first in Ahmedabad.

Delhi have replaced R Ashwin with Ishant Sharma.

Also Read

From India to the IPL: Do You Read Me?

From India to the IPL: Do You Read Me?

Virat Kohli said they would have wanted to bowl first as well because of the dew factor. RCB have brought in Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams instead of Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini.

“We would have bowled as well. Dew is a big factor here. I think it came as early as the first innings. So we got to set a nice foundation, need to have wickets in hand and go hard. We need to keep that intent going. Saini makes way for Rajat Patidar, he will bat at 3 to give us a bit more batting. Daniel Sams replaces Dan Christian,” Kohli said.

Also Read

India’s My Second Home: Brett Lee Makes Donation to Fight COVID-19

India’s My Second Home: Brett Lee Makes Donation to Fight COVID-19

Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!