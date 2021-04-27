Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Asks RCB to Bat; Ishant Replaces Ashwin
Virat Kohli said they would have wanted to bowl first as well because of the dew factor.
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and opted to field first in Ahmedabad.
Delhi have replaced R Ashwin with Ishant Sharma.
Virat Kohli said they would have wanted to bowl first as well because of the dew factor. RCB have brought in Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams instead of Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini.
“We would have bowled as well. Dew is a big factor here. I think it came as early as the first innings. So we got to set a nice foundation, need to have wickets in hand and go hard. We need to keep that intent going. Saini makes way for Rajat Patidar, he will bat at 3 to give us a bit more batting. Daniel Sams replaces Dan Christian,” Kohli said.
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
