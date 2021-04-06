Rishabh Pant Likes Responsibility; Wants to be the Leader: Ponting

The former Australia captain added that it will be part of the coaching staff and also the senior players' job to support the newly-appointed captain in any way they can.

"I think if we can get most of the talking done with Rishabh about his captaincy leading into the first game, then we don't have to worry about it as the tournament starts. The last thing you want is to be overloading the captain with all sorts of information once the tournament is underway. It is a big part of my job, and other coaches and senior players' job to get behind Rishabh and help him where they need to. Not only during training, but during matches as well."

The 46-year-old further expressed that Pant's performances in the last few months have been nothing short of breathtaking.