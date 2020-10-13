Rishabh Pant Has Become a Sensible Cricketer, Says Personal Coach

The lockdown prevented Sinha from meeting his star pupil, but he had a word with Pant before he left for UAE for the IPL.

"We haven't met face to face for more than six months due to COVID. He was at his home in Roorkee during the lockdown. After unlock, he practiced in Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, along with Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla, because we were not having practice at our club in Delhi as a precautionary measure," informed Sinha, who runs the famous Sonnet Club.

"But I tried to impress upon him on phone that if he wants to play for India for long, he would have to improve a lot, and that includes offside play. Cricket has become so advanced that everyone bisects your strong and weak points. So, you will have to work constantly on your game," he said.