Ponting Wants Delhi Capitals To Bowl Better and Chase Totals

Ponting has a point. Delhi Capitals have struggled while chasing targets. Six of their seven victories have come while defending a target, including the one in Super Over against Kings XI Punjab. Out of their five losses, three have come while chasing with two of those coming in the last two games where they allowed their opposition KKR and SRH to set a high total.

"We got to seven wins quite quickly, and now lost three in a row. We have to reset right now," Ponting said. "We play MI next and RCB in the last match and if we keep playing the way we are, we will find it hard to win those games. So we have to change things and change them quickly."

The only game where DC managed to chase down a reasonably big total was against Chennai Super Kings, when Shikhar Dhawan single-handedly took them to 180 with a century.