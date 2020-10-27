Records Galore as Sunrisers Post Mammoth 219/2 vs Delhi Capitals

A must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals and the line-up pulled out all stops after being put into bat first by Shreyas Iyer.

Following Warner and Saha’s half centuries, the team posted 219/2 - their highest score of IPL 2020.

Skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha opened, after Jonny Bairstow was dropped, and the duo put together 107 runs for the first wicket. In fact, the 77 runs they scored in the first 6 overs was the highest score in powerplay this season. Kagiso Rabada conceded 37 runs in his two overs in the power-play period whereas Anrich Nortje gave away 17 runs in his two.