RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
RR vs RCB IPL match will begin at 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the thirteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, 5 April 2022.
Both RR and RCB won their last match of this season of IPL against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively.
Venue: RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match on Tuesday will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of RRC vs RCB IPL match:
RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Match Time
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is scheduled to commence at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday.
How and where to watch RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match live stream?
RCB vs RR IPL match can be live streamed online on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch IPL RR vs RCB match live on TV?
Following TV channels of Star Sports Network will live telecast RR vs RCB IPL match: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
IPL fans can also check regular updates about the RR vs RCB match
Team Rank
RR is leading the IPL points table with four points, while RCB is at seventh sport with two points.
