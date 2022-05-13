RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live
RCB vs PBKS IPL match on Friday will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
The sixtieth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Friday, 13 May 2022, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
RCB won its last match of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while PBKS lost its last IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the PBKS vs RCB IPL match.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022: Match Time
Punjab vs Bangalore IPL match is slated to commence at 7.30pm IST on Friday.
How and where to watch live streaming of PBKS vs RCB IPL match online?
PBKS vs RCB IPL match live stream can be watched online on the official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the RCB vs PBKS IPL match live on TV?
Live telecast of PBKS vs RCB IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks on Points Table
Royal Challengers Bangalore currently holds the fourth position on IPL points table 2022 with 14 points, while Punjab Kings is at eighth spot with 10 points.
