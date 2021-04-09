RCB Use 7 Bowlers in IPL 2021 Season-Opener vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) used as many as seven bowlers against Mumbai Indians (MI) to restrict them to 159/9 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener on Friday.

Skipper Virat Kohli brought into play as many as six bowlers in the first 10 overs and even as they weren't successful in the first half of the innings, the back-end of the innings belonged to RCB.

Former India batsman and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted, "Not 6 not 7, RCB have 8 serious bowling options tonight. They would do well to stay in the moment & let the bowler having a good night bowl his full quota. #MIvRCB #IPL2021."