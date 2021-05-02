RCB to Sport Blue Jersey to Pay Respect to Frontline Workers

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be donning a special blue jersey in one of their upcoming matches in the Indian Premier League 2021 to honour the frontline workers leading the fight in India’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.



RCB captain Virat Kohli, who shared the message in a video posted on social media by RCB, also revealed that they will be auctioning the signed player jerseys from the game to raise funds for India's health infrastructure, which is on the brink of collapse as the second wave of the coronavirus sweeps the country.