RCB Elect to Bat First, CSK Play Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 44th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

RCB have brought in spin all-rounder Moeen Ali in the playing XI in place of Isuru Udana.

"We will bat first. It's pretty dry and rough pitch. It's interesting when the weather was hot, the pitches weren't playing well. The temperatures have dropped now but it's slowing down. Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana as a spinner all-rounder," Kohli said after winning the toss