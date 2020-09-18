IPL 13: We All Have Accepted The Situation Around Us, Says Kohli

The IPL 2020 starts Saturday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi. RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

"We all have become more accepting of the situation around us. That would not have been the case when you have so many options of like I can go out for a coffee...do whatever I want at any time of the day. Acceptance is the biggest change that I have experienced," Kohli said during a webinar on RCB paying tribute to 'COVID Heroes'.

The webinar also had RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala, senior wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel and Devdutt Padikkal.

"Even in this bio bubble, the first time we spoke was about being appreciative of the things that are in front of you. We have accepted that this is what we need to do.

"We are part of the bio bubble and these are the things we can afford to do. So I think all of us have become really relaxed in this environment now because of that acceptance. I haven't seen people getting sad or upset here...everyone has had a smile on their faces," Kohli said.

Kohli also said training in the UAE and playing a few practice games has helped adjusting to the feeling of playing in empty stadiums, but the larger cause of making people happy is what would push them.

"All of us have thought about playing in empty stadiums. Of course it's going to be a strange feeling.

"But that feeling has changed a little bit till now after having gone through a lot of practice sessions and couple of practice games with the teams as well," said Kohli who would look to lead the team to their first IPL title.