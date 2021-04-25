Jadeja’s 4 Consecutive Sixes & Faf 50 Drives CSK to 191/4 vs RCB
Harshal Patel picked 3 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore but could not restrict Chennai Super Kings as Faf du Plessis’ half-century and a late onslaught from Ravindra Jadeja, who also scored a fifty, helped the former champions post 191/4.
Jadeja smashed four consecutive sixes of Harshal in the final over to drive the CSK total in the home stretch. He hit 5 sixes in that over, taking 37 off it.
Gaikwad and Faf matched each other shot for shot in the powerplay, getting the team to 51/0 after 6 overs. Gaikwad was particularly harsh on Navdeep Saini in his first over, taking 14 off it before clobbering Yuzvendra Chahal for a monster six in the next over.
Gaikwad and Faf put on 73 in 9 overs before the Indian batter was well caught by the big Kyle Jamieson off Chahal at deep fine leg, as he looked to clear the ropes. Gaikwad, who scored 33 off 25 deliveries, before Suresh Raina joined the former South African captain.
Raina, who hit 3 sixes during short stay, hoisted Chahal into the stands to get going as he looked to keep the tempo up.
While Raina attacked from his end, Faf was more than happy to hand over strike and kept milking the bowling en route a well made half century.
Right after Faf reached 50, Raina, who was on 24 and looking good, a good slower one from Harshal Patel saw him caught out at deep midwicket by Devdutt Padikkal. Off the next delivery, Faf walked back, dismissed for 50 trying to slog. Ravindra Jadeja watchfully played out the hat-trick ball.
CSK, who were looking to go through the gears before the final phase of the innings, lost their two set batters and were dealt a big blow in the hunt for a big total with the score at 111/3 after 14 overs.
Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja needed to finish well to put on a good total and the duo started off well, scoring 23 off the next two. The quick Jadeja pushed for the twos and that caused Rayudu a little discomfort, which caused him to slow down and eventually lose his wicket for 14 off 7 deliveries as Harshal picked his third wicket. The duo put on 31 runs before MS Dhoni walked in.
While Dhoni struggled to get his timing going, Jadeja was having no such problem. The all-rounder kept scoring at good pace till the final over which is when he exploded with five sixes, a boundary and a two to round off the innings with a 37-run over, the most expensive in the IPL so far.
Chennai posted 191/4 from their 20 overs. Jadeja finished unbeaten on 62, hitting 4 fours and 5 sixes during his 28-ball stay.
