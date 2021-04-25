Jadeja’s 4 Consecutive Sixes & Faf 50 Drives CSK to 191/4 vs RCB

Gaikwad and Faf matched each other shot for shot in the powerplay, getting the team to 51/0 after 6 overs. Gaikwad was particularly harsh on Navdeep Saini in his first over, taking 14 off it before clobbering Yuzvendra Chahal for a monster six in the next over.

Gaikwad and Faf put on 73 in 9 overs before the Indian batter was well caught by the big Kyle Jamieson off Chahal at deep fine leg, as he looked to clear the ropes. Gaikwad, who scored 33 off 25 deliveries, before Suresh Raina joined the former South African captain.

Raina, who hit 3 sixes during short stay, hoisted Chahal into the stands to get going as he looked to keep the tempo up.