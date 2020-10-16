Steve Smith Remains Captain, Clarify Rajasthan Royals After Rumour

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, 16 October, seem to have inadvertently sparked a rumour of a change in captains before clarifying that Steve Smith remains skipper of the team. RR first posted a meme featuring their star wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler based on the popular television show "The Office".

"Thankful for a boss like Jos," the team said in a tweet. That led to many on social media to speculate on whether Buttler is going to replace Smith as captain. Their tweet came just hours after Buttler's England team mate and captain Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as skipper at Kolkata Knight Riders.