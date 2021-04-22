Tewatia, Parag, Dube Lead Recovery as RR Post 177/9 Against RCB

Rahul Tewatia then got himself into the act and kept the scoreboard moving at good pace. He along with Chris Morris had their task cut out to finish strongly against a RCB attack who were bowling well.

Tewatia and Morris dragged the Royals over the 150-run mark with the South African all-rounder hammering Jamieson for six over his head off the final delivery of the 18th over.

Tewatia took the attack to Siraj in the 19th over, hammering him for a six and a four in a 13-run over before holing out in the deep while looking to go over cow corner. Tewatia, who was dismissed for 40 off 23, hit four boundaries and two sixes, helping the Royals march on towards to 170.

Harshal Patel, expensive up until then, started off the final over with a low full-toss that gave him the wicket of Morris for 10. Patel then dismissed Chetan Sakariya for a 0 off the next ball before Shreyas Gopal played out the hat-trick ball.

Shreyas then smashed a six off Patel to take the Royals to 177/9.