Rahul & Mayank Smash Half Centuries, Punjab Post 195/4 vs Delhi

A 122-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul got Punjab Kings off to a smashing start in their IPL 2021 match agains Delhi Capitals on Sunday evening in Mumbai.

After being put into bat first by Rishabh Pant, birthday boy KL Rahul’s team posted 195/4 in their 20 overs.

A somewhat out of form Mayank Agarwal found his groove as he smashed Lukman Meriwala for a boundary, a six and another boundary in the second over of the match. The next over bowled by Chris Woakes went for 10 runs with Mayank smashing the Englishman for back-to-back boundaries. Ashwin too was not spared as the veteran spinner was sent for a six and a four in the ninth over that went for 13 runs.