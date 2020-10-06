Axar Always Goes Under the Radar, Says R Ashwin After DC Beat RCB

Defending their 196-run total against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, 5 October, Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada became the first bowler in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, to pick up four wickets in a match.

However, the Player of the Match Award wasn’t given to the South African pacer – who returned with 4/24 – or Marcus Stoinis, who scored a 26-ball 53. It was given to left-arm spinner Axar Patel who bowled 10 dot balls, leaked just one boundary, gave away only 18 runs and also picked up two wickets in his four overs.

In the press conference after Delhi’s 59-run win, senior spinner R Ashwin said that players like Axar didn’t get the attention they deserved at times, but were crucial to the team’s performance.

“Sometimes what happens in T20 cricket is that we tend to blow up the images, stats and numbers of bowlers who get the wickets and the Purple Cap. Likewise, with the Orange Cap. And sometimes I think it’s a bit overrated in a game like T20 because, it is somewhat like your football where people are playing their roles, and one such player is Axar,” said Ashwin.