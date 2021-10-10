Qualifier 1: Chennai Elect to Bowl First vs Delhi Capitals
The winner of Qualifier 1 goes straight into the IPL 2021 final.
MS Dhoni has won the toss in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.
CSK are playing an unchanged XI while Delhi have brought in Tom Curran in place of Ripal Patel.
While Chennai Super Kings will be looking for their fourth IPL title, Delhi Capitals are eyeing their maiden crown.
Three-time champions CSK, who finished the league stage at second spot with 18 points from 14 matches, have come into Qualifier 1 with three back-to-back losses. On the other hand, Delhi capitals, who accumulated 20 points from 14 matches and finished the league stage as table toppers, suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat in their last group league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The winner of the first IPL Qualifier between CSK and DC will move straight to the final and the losing side will get another chance in Qualifier 2.
