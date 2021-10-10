Qualifier 1: Shaw & Pant's Half Centuries Help Delhi Post 172/5 vs CSK

After being put into bat first by MS Dhoni, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave Delhi the perfect start, smashing 36 runs off the first 20 balls.

Josh Hazlewood though gave Chennai the breakthrough they needed- packing off Dhawan on 7 in the second ball of the third over, caught-behind by MS Dhoni. Shreyas Iyer then lasted all of 8 deliveries before Hazlewood struck again and Delhi were down to 50/2 in 5.3 overs.