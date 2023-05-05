Purple Cap in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan on 2nd Position After RR vs GT Match

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker in a single edition of IPL. The winner of Purple Cap of IPL 2023 is decided at the end of the Tata Indian Premier League. The bowler with the highest wickets in the tournament is given the opportunity to wear the Purple Cap on the field.

If there is a tie between bowlers for the maximum wickets, the bowler with a lower economy rate is awarded the Purple Cap. Till date, the only bowler who has won the Purple Cap in successive editions of the IPL is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 48th match of IPL 2023. This match of Indian Premier League 2023 was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, 5 May. Let's have a look at the orange cap standings after the RR vs GT match.