Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chahal Grabs 1st, Ashwin at 5th

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three runs on 12 April, Wednesday. With this win, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan are now at the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.
The highest wicket-taker for the Rajasthan team, Yuzvendra Chahal, grabbed two wicket in his fourth match of the season, taking his total tally to ten wickets, and has moved to the first position in the Purple Cap rankings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
In his opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April he grabbed a four-wicket haul and in the second match, against Punjab Kings on 5 April, he had picked one wicket. In the third match against Delhi Capitals on 8 April, he grabbed another three wickets.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 10 wickets (4 matches)
2. Mark Wood (LSG) - 9 wickets (3 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
4. Tushar Deshpande - 7 wickets (4 matches)
5. Ravichandran Ashwin - 6 wickets (4 matches)
Mark Wood, is now at the second position in the IPL 2023 race for the Purple Cap with nine wickets.
Rashid Khan trails behind at third place with eight wickets. However, in the coming 18th match against Punjab Kings on 13 April, Thursday, the Gujarat Titans bowler will have a chance to climb the ranks in the Purple Cap race of IPL 2023.
Despite the loss, Chennai bowler Tushar Deshpande reached the fourth position with seven wickets, after taking two wickets in Wednesday's match against Rajasthan. The fifth position is occupied by Ravichandran Ashwin with six wickets.
