Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav at 16th, Top Five Spots Remain Same

Delhi Capitals picked up their second win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs on Monday night, but the win does not help David Warner's team move up in the IPL points table as the remain last due to poor net run rate.
Kuldeep Yadav from the Delhi team grabbed one wicket in the match and moved to the 16th position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of seven wickets.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
2. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 12 wickets (6 matches)
4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets (7 matches)
5. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 12 wickets (7 matches)
The top five spots remain unchanged in the IPL 2023 Purple cap race. Mohammed Siraj leads the race with 13 wickets, followed by Arshdeep Singh in the second place with 13 wickets. Arshdeep is placed second though as he's conceded 204 while Siraj's given away just 4 less.
Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal occupies the third and fourth positions with 12 wickets each; and Tushar Deshpande trails behind at fifth position with 12 wickets,
