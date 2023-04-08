Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chahal Retains 1st, Deshpande Climbs To 10th
TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Deshpande grabbed 2 wickets in his third match to reach Top 10
Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Saturday, 8th April with Chennai's Tushar Deshpande being the biggest mover in the IPL purple cap race, following his 2 wickets in the match.
Tushar's total tally this season is now five wickets from three outings. He is currently in the tenth position of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings.
Yuzvendra Chahal retains the top position, with eight wickets in the Purple Cap race of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
2. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
3. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets (3 matches)
4. Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
5. Rashid Khan (GT) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
Mark Wood is at second place with eight wickets. The Lucknow fast-bowler will have a change to compete for the top spot again during the season's 15th match, against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, 10th April.
Ravi Bishnoi, the Lucknow bowler, is currently in the third position with six wickets.
Varun Chakravarthy is at fourth position with five wickets. The Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan is at fifth position with five wickets.
