Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ashwin Grabs the Fifth Spot

Mumbai Indians moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals by six wickets on 30 April.

Rajasthan team's Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed two wickets in the match and moved up to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings with 13 wickets at an economy of 7.22.

His best bowling performance is the 2/23 made against Lucknow Super Giants on 19 April.