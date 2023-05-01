ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ashwin Grabs the Fifth Spot

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Rajasthan team's Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed two wickets against Mumbai Indians on Sunday

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ashwin Grabs the Fifth Spot
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mumbai Indians moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals by six wickets on 30 April.

Rajasthan team's Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed two wickets in the match and moved up to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings with 13 wickets at an economy of 7.22.

His best bowling performance is the 2/23 made against Lucknow Super Giants on 19 April.

Also Read

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: CSK's Conway Climbs To 2nd, Gaikwad Moves To 3rd

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: CSK's Conway Climbs To 2nd, Gaikwad Moves To 3rd
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 16 wickets (9 matches)

2. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 15 wickets (9 matches)

3. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

4. Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

5.Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) - 13 wickets (9 matches)

Also Read

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: CSK's Tushar Moves to Top Spot, Arshdeep Second

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: CSK's Tushar Moves to Top Spot, Arshdeep Second
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier today, CSK's Tushar Deshpande climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 16 wickets after his three-wicket haul made against Punjab Kings. He is followed by Arshdeep Singh in the second place with 15 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan occupy the third and fourth position respectively with 14 wickets each.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   IPL Purple Cap 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×