Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh Climbs To 3rd Spot

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Arshdeep Singh took one wicket in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh Climbs To 3rd Spot
Lucknow Super Giants moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Punjab Kings by 56 runs on 28 April.

Despite the defeat, Punjab's pacer Arshdeep Singh grabbed one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants to climb to the third position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings, with 14 wickets. to his name.

His best bowling performance is 4/29 against Mumbai Indians, which came on 22 April. Arshdeep's economy is 8.89 runs per over, and he has a strike rate of 12.42.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets (7 matches)

3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

4. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

5. Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) - 13 wickets (8 matches)

Mohammed Siraj is in the first position of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 14 wickets and an economy of 7.31 runs per over. He is followed by Rashid Khan in the second place with 14 wickets and an economy of 8.07 runs per over.

Tushar Deshpande occupies the fourth position with 14 wickets and his economy is 10.90 runs per over. Varun Chakaravarthy is in the fifth position with 13 wickets.

