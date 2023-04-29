Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh Climbs To 3rd Spot

Lucknow Super Giants moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Punjab Kings by 56 runs on 28 April.

Despite the defeat, Punjab's pacer Arshdeep Singh grabbed one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants to climb to the third position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings, with 14 wickets. to his name.

His best bowling performance is 4/29 against Mumbai Indians, which came on 22 April. Arshdeep's economy is 8.89 runs per over, and he has a strike rate of 12.42.