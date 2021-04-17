Pollard’s Late Charge Helps Mumbai Indians Post 150/5 vs SRH
Mumbai Indians posted 150/5 in the IPL 2021 match on Saturday night vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
17 runs in the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, that included a last ball 6, has seen Mumbai Indians post 150/5 in the IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday night in Chennai.
Opting to bat after winning the toss, MI began well with both Rohit Sharma (32 off 25 balls) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 39 balls) adding 55 for the first wicket in 6.3 overs.
However, all-rounder Vijay Shankar chipped in with two wickets to stall the MI batting which could never recover from there.
Shankar picked the wickets of Sharma and No. 3 Suryakumar Yadav (10 off 6 balls).
Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then took two wickets, removing de Kock and the dangerous Ishan Kishan, who was caught brilliantly by Jonny Bairstow, to leave MI struggling at 114/4 in the 17th over.
The middle overs proved to be difficult for MI as they struggled against the SRH bowling led by leg-spinner Rashid Khan (0/22 in four overs).
A few lusty blows from Kieron Pollard (35 off 22 balls), including taking 17 off the last over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped MI to get to a competitive 150.
For SRH, Shankar (2/19), Mujeeb (2/29) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/24) were the successful bowlers
