PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
The sixteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Friday, 8 April 2022, between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
Both, PBKS and GT won their last match of this season of IPL against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively.
Match venue: PBKS vs GT IPL match on Friday will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of GT vs PBKS IPL match.
PBKS VS GT IPL 2022 Match Time
Punjab vs Gujarat IPL match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Friday.
How and where to watch live streaming of PBKS vs GT match online?
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match can be live streamed online on the official website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch GT vs PBKS IPL match live telecast on TV?
PBKS vs GT IPL match can be watched live on TV channels under Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Rank
As per the current trends of IPL points table, GT holds the fourth spot with four points, and is followed by Punjab Kings at the fifth position, also with four points.
