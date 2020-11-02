Pant Struggled in IPL 13 Because of ‘How He Arrived,’ Says Moody

"So, that derailed Pant not only physically but also mentally. And then he got injured. Surprise, surprise. I wonder why he got injured? Because his condition was nowhere near where it needed to be. You need to help the player regain his focus and understanding. Understand and accept the mistakes, and put it behind and move forward in a positive direction," he added.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the third spot in the table with 14 points from 13 games. They will play their last league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Pant has not been included in India's limited-overs squad for the upcoming Australia tour, where the two teams will compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is, beside four Test matches.