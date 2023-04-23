ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Spots Remain Same, Dhawan Retains 10th

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Punjab Kings is in the fifth spot in the IPL points table.

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Spots Remain Same, Dhawan Retains 10th
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the team moved up to the fifth spot in the IPL points, with four wins and two losses.

Even though he did not feature in the game due to injury, Shikhar Dhawan from the Punjab team has retained the tenth position in the IPL Orange Cap rankings with a total of 233 runs.

The Punjab batsman scored his highest score in the 14th fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9 April with 99 runs. He also smashed an unbeaten 86 vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on 5 April.

Also Read

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: KL Rahul Makes 68, Climbs To Fourth Spot

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: KL Rahul Makes 68, Climbs To Fourth Spot
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Standings

1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 343 runs (6 matches)

2. David Warner (DC) - 285 runs (6 matches)

3. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs (6 matches)

4. K L Rahul (LSG) - 262 runs (7 matches)

5. Devon Conway (CSK) - 258 runs (6 matches)

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Faf Du Plessis is still leading the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 343 runs followed by David Warner with 285 runs. Virat Kohli occupies the third place with 279 runs.

The fourth and fifth places are taken over by KL Rahul with 262 runs and Devon Conway with 258 runs.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL Orange Cap   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×