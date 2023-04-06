Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Dhawan Grabs 3rd Place, Samson Climbs To 4th
TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Shikhar Dhawan climbed to the third position with an 86-run knock against Rajasthan
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by five runs in their second match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, scoring a 56-ball 86, which helped him climb to the third place in the race for the Orange Cap.
The top two spots, however, were not disturbed, with Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad and Lucknow Super Giants' Kyle Mayers retaining their respective positions. Mayers will be seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, 7 April, which will provide him with a great opportunity to dethrone Gaikwad.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap Race
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 149 runs (2 matches)
2. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 126 runs (2 matches)
3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 126 runs (2 matches)
4. Sanju Samson (DC) - 97 runs (2 matches)
5. David Warner (MI) - 93 runs (2 matches)
Sanju Samson, after scoring 97 runs by the end of the second match, is now at fourth position in the race for the Orange Cap of Indian Premier League 2023. David Warner trails behind at fifth place with 93 runs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL Orange Cap IPL 2023 2023 IPL
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.