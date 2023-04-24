Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Conway Moves To 2nd Spot, Gaikwad Enters Top 5

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Following this win, they climbed to the first position in the IPL points table with five wins and two losses.

Devon Conway scored 56 runs in his seventh match and moved up to the second position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with a total of 314 runs.

The Chennai batter scored the highest in the 24th match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, playing an impressive 83-run knock. He has accumulated four half-centuries so far in this season of the IPL.