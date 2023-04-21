Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: CSK's Conway Climbs to 4th, Gaikwad to 6th

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 by seven wickets on Friday night in Chennai.
The two points from the win did not help CSK move up in the IPL points table as they remain in third position, with four wins and two losses.
Devon Conway from the Chennai team scored 77 runs in his sixth match and moved to the fourth position in the IPL Orange Cap race with a total of 258 runs this season.
Previously, he scored only one run in his first match against Gujarat Titans on 31 March; and in his second match against Lucknow Super Giants, he scored 47. He did not score any runs in his third match; and in the fourth match, he scored 50 runs and eight runs respectively. He scored 83 runs in his fifth match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 343 runs (6 matches)
2. David Warner (DC) - 285 runs (6 matches)
3. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs (6 matches)
4. Devon Conway (CSK) - 258 runs (6 matches)
5. Jos Buttler (RR) - 244 runs (6 matches)
Faf Du Plessis retained the first position in the Orange Cap rankings with 343 runs and David Warner trails behind at second place with 285 runs. The third position is occupied by Virat Kohli with 279 runs.
Jos Buttler has been displaced to the fifth place in the IPL 2023 Orange cap rankings with 244 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad is at the sixth position with a total of 235 runs after scoring 35 runs in his sixth match.
