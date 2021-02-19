No Clarity on IPL 2021 Venue Yet: SRH Mentor VVS Laxman

"Even if the tournament happens in India you get different conditions in different parts of the country. If you go to Chennai then you get a turner. In Mumbai or Bengaluru, you get belters for the batsmen. So there's a reason why we have a squad of 25," said Laxman while explaining that all the squads fulfil all the requirements for various conditions.

Although the BCCI has made it clear that the cash-rich T20 tournament will be held in India this time around, there is still no confirmation on the venue. A final decision on whether the IPL will be held in India -- or, in extreme will be staged overseas, like last year when it was held in the United Arab Emirates from September-November -- will be taken by the Union government due to Covid-19 pandemic.