New Zealand Denies Offering to Host IPL 2020

The New Zealand Cricket Board have clarified that they have neither offered to host, nor received an offer from the BCCI to host the 2020 IPL.

The clarification come after reports on 6 July claimed that the NZ board had offered to host the IPL which may not be able to be played in India due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Boock told Radio New Zealand.