New Zealand Denies Offering to Host IPL 2020
The New Zealand Cricket Board have clarified that they have not offered to host the 2020 IPL.
The New Zealand Cricket Board have clarified that they have neither offered to host, nor received an offer from the BCCI to host the 2020 IPL.
The clarification come after reports on 6 July claimed that the NZ board had offered to host the IPL which may not be able to be played in India due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Boock told Radio New Zealand.
Sri Lanka and the UAE are being seen as two options being considered by the BCCI for the Indian Premier League this time around with a decision likely to be made on 17 July by the board’s apex council.
The IPL was originally scheduled to be played from March end to May this year but was suspended due to the coronavirus. The BCCI, however, did not cancel the season and are expected to host the tournament during the dates that were originally allotted for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Cricket Australia have however have announced that it seems unlikely they will be able to host such a big tournament, thus giving the BCCI hope for an opening in the cricket calendar.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.